© Twitter / Dallas Fire-Rescue

An enormous fire has engulfed the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas with more than 100 firefighters drafted in to battle the blaze.Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the raging inferno at approximately 1:30am local time after the five-storey building was engulfed in flames on Monday night.A huge column of smoke was seen billowing off the building and firefighters reported that several of the floors collapsed.Hot embers sparked a second fire on the roof of a nearby building which was also tackled by Dallas Fire-Rescue.The local landmark was being transformed into an apartment block with shops and restaurants.