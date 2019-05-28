Fire Ambassador Hotel Dallas TX
© Twitter / Dallas Fire-Rescue
An enormous fire has engulfed the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas with more than 100 firefighters drafted in to battle the blaze.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the raging inferno at approximately 1:30am local time after the five-storey building was engulfed in flames on Monday night.

A huge column of smoke was seen billowing off the building and firefighters reported that several of the floors collapsed.


No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Hot embers sparked a second fire on the roof of a nearby building which was also tackled by Dallas Fire-Rescue.


The local landmark was being transformed into an apartment block with shops and restaurants.