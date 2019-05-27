© Reuters / Peter Nicholls



It is far from hyperbole to say that the US government's campaign against Julian Assange is one of the gravest threats to press freedoms in modern history.

"a novel case that raises profound First Amendment issues ... a case that could open the door to criminalizing activities that are crucial to American investigative journalists who write about national security matters."

"Though he is not a conventional journalist, much of what Mr. Assange does at WikiLeaks is difficult to distinguish in a legally meaningful way from what traditional news organizations like The Times do: seek and publish information that officials want to be secret, including classified national security matters, and take steps to protect the confidentiality of sources."

than all previous presidents combined.

short-term political gain.

Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com, and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.