Hollywood actor Jon Voight has hailed Donald Trump as the greatest US president since Abraham Lincoln for making all the right moves, much to the delight and disgust of Twitter.Voight trended on Twitter after posting his two-part video endorsement of Trump addressed to "My fellow Americans," in which the film star commended the president for "battling the left and their absurd words of destruction."The Academy Award winner goes on to urge people not to be fooled by the political left about Trump's performance in office, saying he has made America stronger and safer "because our president has made his every move correct."Many were quick to back Voight in his assessment of Trump, thanking him for "telling the truth."Others, however, sent rolling-eyes memes and dismissed him as "crazy as hell" for his comments, or suggested that maybe Trump had written the script for Voight's videos.