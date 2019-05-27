© Johannes Plenio

Residents of Ayetoro gdede, Ijumu Local government in Kogi state were taken by surprise on Saturday night when lightning struck and killed two people.The sad incident occurred during a heavy downpour that greeted the community.According to an eye witness; "When the rain started, we were all happy because we have had scarcity of rain this year, but the thunder and lightning that accompanied the rain scared everyone."It was not quite long after the rain started that we heard loud screams and wailing which compelled people to scamper for safety."It was a sorry sight but we managed to render assistance by taking one of them (Wale) to a nearby hospital for medical attention, which was however too late because he was already dead."When contacted, the traditional ruler, the Olu of Ayetoro Gbedde, HRM Sunday Ehindero confirmed the incident.He explained that the council reported the incident to the police, and officers were quickly deployed to the area.A resident, Kayode Abraham said the royal father, members of Oba -in- council, youth leaders and leaders of Aiyetoro Gbede Development Association (AGDA) have been on the issue since."They could not bury the dead until Sango people were brought to perform the necessary ritual. That was when anyone could touch the corpses. The removal of the thunder-stone from where it sank into the ground will be done in six days time when it will be the seventh day after it struck. It is that day the cause of the thunder strike will be revealed," he said.