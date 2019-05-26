There's perhaps a lot to dislike about Donald J. Trump, US President No. 45. Despite all the grooming and tailoring, there's little savoir faire there. He tweets not like a mellifluous songbird, but in snorts like a rooting aardvark. His every predilection is an affront to the refined Washington establishment: his dark business history, his beloved ormolu trappings, his Mickey-D cheeseburgers, the mystifying hair-doo.
Even so, the bad faith of his antagonists exceeds even Mr. Trump's defects and vices. The plot they concocted to get rid of him failed. And, yes, it was a plot, even a coup. And they fucked it up magnificently, leaving a paper trail as wide as Interstate-95. Now all that paper is about to fall over the District of Columbia like radioactive ash, turning many current and former denizens of rogue agencies into the walking dead as they embark on the dismal journey between the grand juries and the federal prisons.
Hence, the desperate rage of the impeachment faction, in direct proportion to their secret shameful knowledge that the entire RussiaGate melodrama was, in fact, a seditious subterfuge between the Hillary Clinton campaign and a great many key figures in government up-to-and-including former president Barack Obama, who could not have failed to be clued-in on all the action. Even before the declassification order, the true narrative of events has been plainly understood: that the US Intel "community" trafficked in fictitious malarkey supplied by Mrs. Clinton to illegally "meddle" in the 2016 election.
Most of the facts are already documented. Only a few details remain to be confirmed: for instance, whether international man-of-mystery and entrapment artist Josef Mifsud was in the employ of the CIA, and/or Britain's MI6, and/or Mrs. Clinton's Fusion GPS contractor (or Christopher Steele's Orbis Business Intelligence company, a subcontractor to both Fusion GPS and the FBI). Questions will now be asked - though not by The New York Times.
The evidence already public indicates that Robert Mueller must have known as early as the date of his appointment (and likely before) that the predicating evidence for his inquiry was false. After all, his soon-to-be lead prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann, was informed of that in no uncertain terms by his DOJ colleague, Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, in 2016. Justice may seek to know why Mr. Mueller did not inform the target of his inquiry that this was so. The answer to that may be that Mr. Mueller's true mission was to disable Mr. Trump as long as possible while setting an obstruction of justice trap - which also failed tactically.
Notice that Mr. Mueller declined to testify before the House Judiciary Committee last week. Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) was a fool to invite him. Did he not know that minority members of his committee get to ask questions too?
Comment: Or not. None of the 17 counts Assange is charged with have anything to do with the DNC or Russiagate. They are all focused on the leaks facilitated by Chelsea Manning, exposing US war crimes committed during the Iraq War. It would be a bait-and-switch of monumental proportions to shift the focus of Assange's trial towards the Obama administration's nefarious doings. Don't count on it.
'Collateral Murder': It's been 10 years since we first saw Wikileaked video of infamous airstrike that exposed US cover-up
I'm convinced, personally, that all this melodrama will play out against the background of a cratering global economy, tanking financial markets, and epic disruption of the established international order. Consider laying in some supplies.
James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency, and Too Much Magic: Wishful Thinking, Technology and the Fate of the Nation. His novels include World Made By Hand, The Witch of Hebron, Maggie Darling - A Modern Romance, The Halloween Ball, an Embarrassment of Riches, and many others. He has published three novellas with Water Street Press: Manhattan Gothic, A Christmas Orphan, and The Flight of Mehetabel.