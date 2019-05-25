Puppet Masters
Iranian lawmaker blames 'Israeli mischief' for tanker attacks off UAE coast
Reuters
Tue, 14 May 2019 19:04 UTC
"The events that took place in the Emirates were Israeli mischief," Behrouz Nemati said, without providing any details on what role Israel may have played in the attacks.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two of its oil tankers were among those attacked off the coast of the Emirates and described it as an attempt to undermine the security of crude supplies amid tensions between the United States and Iran.
The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It did not describe the nature of the attack or say who was behind it.
said.
Officials identified the damaged ships as the Saudi oil tankers Al-Marzoqah and Amjad, the Norwegian tanker Andrea Victory, and a UAE bunkering barge, the A Michel.
The Andrea Victory's owners, Thome Group, said an unknown object hit the tanker above the waterline, causing a hole in the hull.
"The ship is not in any danger of sinking," it said.
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, also expressed worry on Tuesday, saying: "We had previously predicted that such actions would occur to create tensions in the region."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Oldest meteorite collection on Earth found in the Atacama Desert
- The new Wild West: Avenatti, Wohl and the Krassensteins prove political media is a hucksters' paradise
- Iranian lawmaker blames 'Israeli mischief' for tanker attacks off UAE coast
- Major die-off of Common Murres under way along the Mendocino Coast, California - over 300 found dead or dying
- Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks found alive in forest, spotted from helicopter
- Best of the Web: Assange gets handwritten letter out from Belmarsh prison: "I am defenseless. Everyone else must take my place"
- British academic suing FBI informant Stephan Halper & MSM oulets for calling her a Russian 'honeypot'
- It's time for Alexander Acosta to explain himself, say Jeffrey Epstein victims
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Pennsylvania high school criticized for blurring out pro-Trump hats in student yearbook
- Asteroid set for close pass this weekend - 1999 KW4 is so large it has its own moon
- Man who attack a Sikh store owner is forced to attend Sikh temple parade as part of his punishment
- Intelligent Design: Body cells are wired like computer chips and function like microprocessors
- At least 1,000 homes flooded out near Tulsa, Oklahoma - more rain in forecast
- Great-grandmother with CBD oil arrested at Disney World
- Best of the Web: Where's MSM outrage over Julian Assange's persecution?
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Best of the Web: 'Not even the White Helmets confirm it': Russian MoD rubbishes Washington's Syria chemical attack claims
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Iranian lawmaker blames 'Israeli mischief' for tanker attacks off UAE coast
- Best of the Web: Assange gets handwritten letter out from Belmarsh prison: "I am defenseless. Everyone else must take my place"
- British academic suing FBI informant Stephan Halper & MSM oulets for calling her a Russian 'honeypot'
- Best of the Web: 'Not even the White Helmets confirm it': Russian MoD rubbishes Washington's Syria chemical attack claims
- Modi Wins Second Term as India's PM Following 'Unexpected' Landslide Victory in Largest Ever Democratic Election - Globalist Media Seething
- 'Rational Americans & experienced commanders' won't let radicals in US go to war - Tehran
- UK heading for another Brexit extension in October - Juncker
- Modi's 'landslide' reelection will cement India's multi-aligned foreign policy
- Ex-FBI lawyer details 'unusual way' McCabe, Yates & Baker approved Carter Page FISA application
- Best of the Web: Welcome to Western democracy: Soros 'NGO' threatens new Ukrainian president with disturbing list of 'red lines'
- The western media is key to understanding the Syria deceptions
- Bomb-attacks by terrorists kill 5 people at 2 mosques during Friday prayers in Afghanistan and Pakistan
- No one will cry over May's resignation - Russian senator
- Real journalists react to Assange Espionage Act charges: 'Modern fascism is breaking cover'
- Getting a clue: Lamestream media's professional Assange bashers finally realize their fate is tied to his
- Just 5 months into his term of office, 'impeach Bolsonaro' talk has already begun
- Best of the Web: Trump approves deploying 1,500 additional US troops to Persian Gulf - Iran warns it can sink ships with 'new secret weapons'
- More sanctions! Now US threatens to penalize countries devaluing their currencies against mighty dollar
- 'Crazy' Pelosi deems Trump needs an 'intervention' while calling for 'common ground' between them
- Guaido says Washington should help steal US refiner Citgo from legitimate Venezuelan government
- The new Wild West: Avenatti, Wohl and the Krassensteins prove political media is a hucksters' paradise
- Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks found alive in forest, spotted from helicopter
- It's time for Alexander Acosta to explain himself, say Jeffrey Epstein victims
- Pennsylvania high school criticized for blurring out pro-Trump hats in student yearbook
- Man who attack a Sikh store owner is forced to attend Sikh temple parade as part of his punishment
- Great-grandmother with CBD oil arrested at Disney World
- Best of the Web: Where's MSM outrage over Julian Assange's persecution?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Capitalism and Christianity: Demonic Forces, or Not As Bad As You Think?
- Jordan Peterson on Equity: When the Left Goes Too Far
- San Francisco now an expensive, 'crap-covered cesspool' overwhelmed with crime & depression
- Video shows Israeli settlers & army responsible for West Bank fires, contradicting IDF statement
- Portland State rejects 'Conservative Political Thought' course because it's not inclusive
- SOTT Focus: You REALLY Want to Know? US Army Asks Members How Serving 'Impacted' Them, Gets Schooled in Replies
- 'The gentiles will want to be our slaves': Rabbis at West Bank religious academy caught on video openly promoting racism
- After helping OxyContin maker 'turbocharge' sales, McKinsey cuts ties with Purdue Pharma
- 4-year-old Owen Jones swept away by floodwaters in Indiana
- An interview with Huawei founder Mr. Ren Zhengfei
- Facebook removed more than 3 billion fake accounts in the last 6 months
- Flashback: Ruined crops, burnt orchards & uprooted trees: Israel's war on the environment in Palestine
- 2018-19 school year's top 5 most outrageous act of campus censorship - Intercollegiate Studies Institute
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part III
- Jade Helm and its repercussions
- Medieval peasants lived on a diet of meat, vegetables and cheese
- Earliest evidence of cooking and eating of starch found in South African cave
- How the CIA used modern art during the cultural Cold War
- The English word that hasn't changed its sound or meaning for 8,000 years
- Farmer stumbles upon ancient burial site containing elite tribal remains in Russia
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Forgotten Ideals: Christianity and the Foundation of Western Civilization
- Found: Glass fallout from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima
- Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
- Ancient Romans used molten iron to repair their streets
- "Proto-Romance": Bristol academic claims to have cracked Voynich manuscript code
- Syrian society and the role of secularism
- The medieval towers of Bologna
- Hail world records: the biggest, heaviest, and deadliest hail
- Pre-1400 African coin found in Australia may change history of trade in the region
- VIDEO from inside sunken ship where paintings of iconic Russian artist suspected to lie
- Huge growth in use of quartz for tools shows sophistication of ancient communities
- Book review - Preventing Palestine: A Political History From Camp David to Oslo
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part II
- Oldest meteorite collection on Earth found in the Atacama Desert
- Asteroid set for close pass this weekend - 1999 KW4 is so large it has its own moon
- Intelligent Design: Body cells are wired like computer chips and function like microprocessors
- Taurid comet debris may raise chances of impacts on Earth in June
- Do tiny tremblors on the West Coast signal a major earthquake?
- Amazon reportedly has its eyes on a wearable device that can detect human emotions
- India launches Risat-2b, 'cloud-proof' spy satellite, months after Balakot strike
- 'Oumuamua was a fragment from a disintegrated comet
- Huawei says its own operating system could be ready this year if it can't use Google or Microsoft
- As Darwin's 'big idea' continues to lose ground, top evolutionists scramble for new approaches to failing theory
- New study confirms Libyan Desert Glass formed by airburst
- Constants are neither fundamental nor constant says new paper
- 'Science Uprising': New video series will strip away materialist dogma and share the truths being uncovered by real science
- Evolutionary biologist says human life on Mars would be fraught with health problems
- Astronomers think the universe may be a 'billion years younger' than they thought
- Moon's nearside-farside asymmetries the result of a giant impact says new study
- After the kilogram, unit of time to get an update
- New study gives more detailed picture of Earth's mantle
- Scientists predict that babies will be grown in artificial wombs within ten years
- Cosmic black eye? Immense punch from dwarf planet may explain why our moon is so strange looking
- Major die-off of Common Murres under way along the Mendocino Coast, California - over 300 found dead or dying
- At least 1,000 homes flooded out near Tulsa, Oklahoma - more rain in forecast
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "The worst ever that we've seen" - Wettest since 1895 - Grand Solar Minimum
- Production of mangoes feared to drop by up to 70% in India due to cold, moist weather
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Corporate media confused: More ice, less ice, more rain, less rain
- Dead gray whale found near Kalaloch, Washington is 24th on Pacific NW coast this year
- Lightning strike kills 100 animals in Poonch, Kashmir
- Flights cancelled after Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again, sending rocks 3kms away
- Monster tornado that ripped 20-mile trail of destruction through Missouri capital was almost a mile wide
- Storm Hannah washes away beach to reveal petrified remains of Bronze Age forest in Wales
- Crops in the Spanish region of Murcia hit once again by hail - up to 100% loss in some districts
- Colorado is now drought-free, and even more snow is on the way
- Wet spring delays California crops, snow elsewhere in west
- Springtime blizzard strikes Russia's Urals Region
- Dead gray whale found on island is Alaska's third this year
- Dead gray whale washes ashore in Point Reyes - 12th for the San Francisco Bay Area this year
- Late-season snow impedes travel in southwest China
- Northern Arizona gets rare dose of late-season snow with record-breaking daytime lows
- Snow delays Rocky Mountain National Park from opening Trail Ridge Road
- 22 inches of snow falls in 24 hours on Red Lodge resort in Montana
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 5G danger: Hundreds of respected scientists sound alarm about health effects of 5G networks going up nationwide
- Study shows CBD reduces cravings and anxiety in recovering heroin abusers
- Child endangerment: Belgian legal opinion declares imposition of vegan diets on children is unethical; may lead to changes in law
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #15 - The Dangers of 5G & WiFi - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech.Info
- Flashback: Sen. Rand Paul condemns mandatory vaccines: We should not give up our liberty for a 'false sense of security'
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment - Part 2
- Take a deep breath... air pollution may damage 'every organ in the body'
- FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination
- More than 500 people in southern Pakistan test positive for HIV, local officials blame 'rogue doctor'
- Coca-Cola had 'substantial say' on obesity research it sponsored at USC, report finds
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- Stem cell research: Immune cells in mother's milk have far-reaching health effects throughout life
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #14 - Booze You Lose - The Myth of Moderation
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment
- Epic Fail: The EPA is meant to protect us - the Monsanto trials suggest it isn't doing that
- Toddler fed a vegan diet was so malnourished she had no teeth; parents face prison
- The evisceration of Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Vicious attacks against doctor who dared question the safety of vaccines
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- Dim future? IQ rates are mysteriously declining throughout much of the developed world
- Actor John Cleese talks to reincarnation researcher Dr Jim Tucker about children's past life memories
- Free will is real - you make choices, even if your atoms don't
- Common defense mechanisms and what their use says about our personal development
- Religious couples tend to have happier marriages
- Study shows students learn better when they take handwritten notes
- Are people using YouTubers in place of having real relationships?
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- Social media has created a generation of narcissists
- Flashback: To understand Facebook, study Capgras syndrome
- If we can learn from anyone - why is it so hard to take advice?
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
Time to say goodbye: 'Brexit' claims its second Tory PM
Quote of the Day
What fetters the mind and benumbs the spirit is ever the dogged acceptance of absolutes.
- Edward Sapir
Recent Comments
I love this quote's honest irreverence: ("End Note" #6.) (6) Under Obama, White House Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Budget Director, and...
Folks: The stories I can - and have and will - tell about the early days of Disney.... Buy the book. (I'll announce it here, among other places.)...
News so good it gives me goosebumps! +1 R.C.
"Only man thinks abstractly; that is the ability to reason. No animal, no matter how clever, can think abstractly or reason." They say that...
Every other cause but the one most influential in mental development--fathers. The declared (in print) objective of the NWO crowd post WWII was to...
Comment: In December 2010, Tareq Abdul Razzaq Hassan, an Egyptian businessman accused of working for Israeli intelligence services, told Egyptian authorities that Israeli sabotage had been to blame for the December 2008 spate of undersea cable-snipping...
Undersea Internet Cables Cut AGAIN!