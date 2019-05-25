oil tanker sabotage persian gulf
© Emirati National Media Council/AFP
The Norwegian oil tanker Andrea Victory was sabotaged in the Strait of Hormuz, almost certainly by the usual suspects
The tanker attacks off the coast of the United Arab Emirates were "Israeli mischief," an Iranian parliamentary spokesman said on Tuesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"The events that took place in the Emirates were Israeli mischief," Behrouz Nemati said, without providing any details on what role Israel may have played in the attacks.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two of its oil tankers were among those attacked off the coast of the Emirates and described it as an attempt to undermine the security of crude supplies amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz. It did not describe the nature of the attack or say who was behind it.

oil tanks sabotage UAE
© REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A damaged Andrea Victory ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019.
There were "no injuries or fatalities on board the vessels" or "spillage of harmful chemicals or fuel", the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Officials identified the damaged ships as the Saudi oil tankers Al-Marzoqah and Amjad, the Norwegian tanker Andrea Victory, and a UAE bunkering barge, the A Michel.

The Andrea Victory's owners, Thome Group, said an unknown object hit the tanker above the waterline, causing a hole in the hull.

"The ship is not in any danger of sinking," it said.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, also expressed worry on Tuesday, saying: "We had previously predicted that such actions would occur to create tensions in the region."