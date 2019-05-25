flood
An inflection point has been reached with respect to the collapse of modern agriculture as we enter the Grand Solar Minimum and the climate changes -- and the system is responding by clamping down on truth.

As the US experiences its worst planting on record, China is facing a one-two punch from African Swine Fever and Armyworm. Food prices are rising.

Canada officially reports a 14-year high of arctic sea ice levels.

Will ASF come to US, and inspire forced vaccines for livestock?

Christian breaks it down.


