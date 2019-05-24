North Korea said on Friday an "arbitrary and dishonest" U.S. position had resulted in the failure to reach a deal during a second North Korea-U.S. summit, warning the nuclear issue would never be resolved without a new approach.A spokesman for North Korea's foreign ministry accused the United States of trying to shift the blame for the breakdown of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February by raising a "completely irrelevant issue". He did not elaborate.The official was referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The statement was the latest criticism of the United States since the failed summit in Vietnam, where Kim had sought sanctions relief in return for the partial dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program.Trump called for a full roadmap for denuclearization including the transfer of bombs to the United States.Tension has again mounted in recent weeks. The North fired short-range missiles early this month and Washington unveiled the seizure of a North Korean ship suspected of illicit coal shipments in breach of sanctions."And by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomier," the official said.