Stripped of Family

Hard to Come Back

Among children reported as likely victims of child sex trafficking upon running away from home, In 2014 , some 10,000 endangered runaway children were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a nonprofit that serves as a clearinghouse for reports on missing children. Nearly 1,700 of them were likely victims of sex trafficking and of those, 68 percent were in the care of social services when they went missing, be it a group home, a government facility, or foster care.While these sobering statistics have been reported for years by the NCMEC, more recent data suggests that the problem is even more acute.In fact, children in the social services system are the group with the highest prevalence of child sex trafficking, said Robert Lowery, NCMEC's vice president who heads its missing children division.The real scope of the problem almost certainly goes beyond NCMEC's data. The FBI reported over 420,000 missing children in 2018, while Lowery said the actual number of missing children could be as high as 1.3 million a year.While most of the missing children are found, return on their own, or weren't missing to begin with, there still appears to be a strong link between child sex trafficking and the social services system.The question follows, why?Over 440,000 children were in the social services system as of September 2017. Only in a minority of cases were the reasons for removing the children from their families grim circumstances, such as physical abuse (12 percent), parent incarceration (7 percent), or a parent's death (1 percent). The most common reasons for the removals were neglect (62 percent) and drug abuse by one or both parents (36 percent).Parental drug abuse can be as simple as failing a single voluntary drug test . Neglect can mean as little as missing homeschooling paperwork , or even letting a child eat sweets before dinner While Lowery stressed that social workers are trying to do a "thankless job" as best they can, they have considerable power to have a child removed from his or her family based on minimal evidence.As The Epoch Times previously reported , the system appears set up to incentivize workers to remove children, not necessarily to help families rehabilitate.It's not hard to see that children in these situations, whether victimized by parents or the social services system itself, could be vulnerable to pimps eager to give them a false sense of belonging."What we have learned is overwhelmingly, while these kids may leave home voluntarily, while they may be runaways or any one of a variety or variations on that theme; they are seduced, they are tricked, they are lured into this practice and then they lose the ability to walk away," said Ernie Allen, NCMEC president and chief executive, as quoted in the report. "These kids literally become 21st-century slaves."Pimps are especially skilled at developing dependency in their victims, bit by bit offering attention, care, and material rewards while isolating their victims from any other supports such as family, friends, and community. Once the victims are materially and emotionally dependent on them, they can withhold rewards or mete out punishment for disobedience.Their main targets are children aged 12-14.The girl, from South Carolina, was tracked by her family to New York, where the NYPD found her and returned her."You want to hear the frustrating part about it? Right after that, she runs away again and she's back in NYC," Klein said. "They caught her again, but this is a recurring phenomenon.One thing that may help is investing some of the social service's dollars into rehabilitating the families these children have been removed from or ran away from to begin with.The Family First Prevention Services Act, which was included by Republicans in the 2018 budget , enables just that-to use the foster system's funding on services that help prevent a child's removal from their family and help families stay together.