Games reach an incredibly diverse set of people across national, linguistic, and social barriers, and that goes for religion, too. Last week, we noted that Ninja was taking meals off-screen out of respect for Ramadan , and it should be little surprise to see religious groups taking up residence inside virtual spaces. One Christian pastor now holds church in VRChat, and that even includes baptisms - no matter how ridiculous a person's avatar.Pastor D.J. Soto is the subject of a new video from YouTuber Syrmor (via Polygon ), and the whole process is equal parts earnest and absurd. Soto describes his VR ministry as allowing disadvantaged people - from folks in wheelchairs to recovering drug addicts - to attend church without the judgement that sometimes comes from traditional congregations.Syrmor's other videos similarly shine a light on the human element of VR, including casual chats on topics ranging from abusive families to homelessness and bullying.