"Instead of making invasion wars, where you put Danish help out, to meddle in foreign affairs of other countries, where we cannot perceive the consequences, and where the consequences are mostly awful - Libya, Iraq and Syria, etc. - I think that we should use the defense forces in order to protect our own border, and not meddle in other countries' affairs. Because we do not want other countries meddling in our affairs."

A dark horse right-wing candidate in Denmark's national elections who has called to militarize the country's land border and to build a wall to keep out migrants just might earn enough votes to enter the parliament.is already defining the contours of the upcoming national elections in Denmark,Now, debating two government ministers on Denmark's Channel 2 TV,He stated:Facing off against Interior Minister Emil Amnitzbøl of the Liberal Alliance party and Integration Minister Inger Støjberg of the Venstre party,, according to Danish journal Der Nordschleswiger.over a 70-kilometer stretch delineating the border between Denmark and its neighbor to the south.Danish officials fear that German boars could spread African swine fever to Danish pigs, a species so integral to the country's economy that they outnumber human beings in Denmark by a ratio of about two to one.On its website, the- details its political agenda. According to Stram Kurs, tThe party claims that Muslims have made life "intolerable" in Denmark for homosexuals and Jews, and derides the European Union as a "non-democratic empire" for not prioritizing its demands to keep Muslims out of the country.The latest polling predicts that Stram Kurs will earn about 2.8 percent of the total vote when Danes cast their ballots on June 5, 2019. Such a result would put them over the 2 percent minimum threshold necessary to qualify for parliamentary representation.After first refusing to rule out a coalition government which would include Stram Kurs, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has since publicly ruled out any parliamentary partnership with Paludan. The leader of Denmark's Conservative party, the junior coalition partner to Rasmussen's Venstre, has likewise sworn off any alliance with Stram Kurs.It was unclear whether Paludan's- made public for the first time last week - would affect the candidate's popularity at the polls. It emerged that beginning in 2011 and 2012, Paludan carried out afrom the town of Esbjerg. In 2013, local police banned Paludan from contacting the man and his family and friends for a period of five years.Last month, Paludan was handedafter he filmed and uploaded a video in which he alleged that the members of South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress, are a "low-intelligence population."