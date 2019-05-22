© REUTERS/Jason Lee

Two of the world's largest video surveillance products manufacturers, China's Hikvision and Dahua, are likely to follow Huawei onto the US blacklist, according to reports. The sanction may be announced "in the coming weeks."Washington is considering denying more Chinese companies a share of the US market. Limiting access to American technology is being considered for the surveillance equipment giant Hangzhou Hikvision, the New York Times reported.Beijing has criticized the move and said it won't let Washington smear Chinese companies. The Foreign Ministry of China has called for a fair and equal environment for its businesses in the US.If the companies do make the US blacklist, American companies would need to receive approval from the government before selling components to the Chinese firms. As with the case of the world's leading supplier of telecommunications equipment, Huawei, which has so far bore the brunt of the US sanctions, Hikvision is likely to be presented as a threat to national security for its perceived ties to the Chinese government.The Trump administration is reportedly going to make a final decision on whether to banish Hikvision "in the coming weeks." Shortly after the report came out, Hikvision's stock took a nosedive, falling nearly 10 percent.Last May, Hikvision was barred by US lawmakers from selling equipment to the US government over security concerns. The company denounced the measure as "baseless."