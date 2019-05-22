floods paraguay
A woman carries her belongings in a flooded street, after heavy rains caused Paraguay River to overflow, in a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay.
Winter seasonal rains have taken a toll on Paraguayans, as overflowing of the Paraguay River in the country's capital city, Asuncion has affected 12,500 families since May 10.

Authorities from the Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) explained that in the last 24 hours, the river rose about five centimeters, overflowing and reaching 7.25 meters and flooding riverside communities.

The Municipality of Asuncion reported that 12,583 families have been displaced by the flood. About 11,000 are now settled in the 118 shelters enabled in several points of the capital city. According to the National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), a total of 62,119 families are affected by the floods in Paraguay due to stronger rains since last week.

Large amounts of rainfall have affected the country since April 15, in some locations, it has rained 10 out of 20 days, with some areas receiving well over 80mm rainfall daily. Due to the widespread flooding and evacuations on May 9, a state of emergency was declared.

The state of emergency, through the country, will hold for 90 days, as the National Emergency Secretariat offers assistance to those affected by floods. Paraguayan Armed Forces have been tasked to help and deliver food to affected regions, as well as personnel from both the Ministry of health and social development.

Now evacuees are facing a new threat, as respiratory and skin diseases are spreading as main ailments. The latest victim was an eight-year-old boy who died on Friday afternoon after presenting fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.