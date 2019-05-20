© Royal Oman Police

Their car was swept way in a flooded wadi.A family of 6, including a 28-day-old baby boy, were reported missing after their car was swept away in a flooded wadi in Oman.According to the Times of Oman, the Indian family are feared dead after their day trip took a turn for the worst. The father of the family -- Sardar Fazal Ahmed -- recounted how the tragedy unfolded. The Oman-based expat said that he managed to hold on to a palm tree branch and pull himself out of the fast-flowing waters in Wadi Bani Khalid.His parents, Khan and Shabana, his wife Arshi, daughter Sidra, 4, son Zaid, 2, and newborn infant son Nooh, were all swept away. His parents had flown from India to celebrate with them following the birth of the baby boy. Sardar's parents were due to fly home on Monday.Rescue teams have located the mangled wreckage of the hire car they drove to Wadi Bani Khalid. Until now, there has been no trace of Sardar's family.Search and rescue teams of Oman's Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance combined efforts with local police officers and volunteers to comb the area in the hope of finding Sardar's family members alive. The search began on Saturday evening. As of the time of this writing, the search is still ongoing.