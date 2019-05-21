"Is that seriously happening out there right now?" flabbergasted Twitter user Michael Phillippi wrote on Twitter Sunday, in response to a photo of a winterlike scene shared by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Duluth, Minnesota.
Phillippi is far from the only social media user to express his dismay with the winter display. Meteorologist Joe Moore declared the May snow in Duluth was 'CRAZY.' Many other social media users responded with disappointed memes about the snowy post.
May 19, 2019
Duluth picked up 2.4 inches of snow on Sunday, a record for May 19 that surpassed the previous snowfall record of 0.2 of an inch of snow for that date set back in 1963, according to the NWS. However, temperatures reached the upper 50s on Monday, so most of the snow has likely melted, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak.
"It does snow in May there on occasion but usually not very much," Gresiak said.
The latest recorded day for snowfall in the region is May 28, 1965, when 0.4 of an inch was recorded, NWS Duluth said in a tweet.
Earlier this month, Duluth set a record for a May snowstorm when the city was hit with about 10 inches over two days. Currently, the area is not forecast to receive any more snow over the next several days.
Minnesota was not the only state to receive snowfall early this week. Areas throughout the West, mostly at higher elevations, also received snow.
While snowfall in May seems surreal for many regions across the U.S, March through May is typically the snowiest time of year in the Rockies. Snowfall is all about the terrain in the West.
Flagstaff, Arizona, which is at an elevation of about 7,000 feet, received about an inch of snow on Monday. The area even experienced the snowfall with thunder and lightning, Gresiak said. And in the afternoon, about 90 miles north of Flagstaff, just outside of Tuba City, a tornado briefly touched down, which was part of a larger severe weather outbreak taking place over parts of Kansas, eastern Oklahoma and into north-central Texas.
The Flagstaff area may continue to accumulate a little more snow Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Snow is also forecast in the area again on Wednesday into Thursday -- but the latest recorded measurable snowfall in Flagstaff was on June 8, 1907, when the area picked up 0.2 of an inch, according to the NWS. The average last day for snow in the Flagstaff area is April 25.
"One of the many reasons we love Flagstaff ... snow in late May!" Northern Arizona University (NAU) Police said in a tweet, sharing a video of the snow. Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation posted photos taken by highway cameras on Twitter with a message saying that the scene looked "more like mid-January than late May."
Other noteworthy snow accumulation totals for Sunday into Monday included Cedar Grove, California, which notched a reading of 14 inches, Lake Thomas Edison, California, picked up a foot of snow and back in the Midwest Poplar, Wisconsin, recorded 7.3 inches of snow.
Of course, not everyone was disappointed by the continued snowfall. Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California reported that it measured another 3 inches of snow on Sunday, bringing its four-day total to about 16 inches.
In the Denver area, snow continued to accumulate into Tuesday morning. The heaviest snow will be in areas that were also pounded over Monday night, which are south and east of Castle Rock and in Colorado Springs, according to the NWS office in Denver. The snow will change to rain on the plains later Tuesday.
The Denver International Airport received 3.0 inches of snow as of midnight, local time, on Monday. Snow continued to fall overnight with areas of rain near the eastern border. The heaviest snow fell through 4 a.m, local time, in Elbert County and near the Wyoming border with up to 1 inch per hour.
Guanella Pass and Palmer Lake received 12 inches of snow as of 1 a.m. EST on Monday. These are the highest snowfall totals recorded in Colorado thus far.
While a lot of Colorado Twitter is complaining about the late May snow, this makes me so happy. You people remember six months ago when 80% of the state was in severe drought, right? pic.twitter.com/GTeDHSJzte— Joe Ventura (@_joeventura) May 21, 2019