since at least 2014 it has conducted hundreds of similar attacks.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Israel fired at least three missiles. Two of the strikes targeted a Syrian army brigade which supervises the country's Quneitra province, he told AFP, while the third missile was destroyed by Syrian defenses.

The Syrian government says Israel has launched airstrikes on the country twiceState TV reported anti-air defenses shot down "hostile targets coming from the direction of occupied territories" on Saturday night, a day after Friday night strikes first targeted the First Division HQ of the Syrian Army near al-Kiswe, south of Damascus, according to Reuters Authorities in Damascus saidfired from the direction of Israel, though there appears a consensus in emerging international reports that details surrounding the second wave of strikes are vague and remained unconfirmed.The projectiles came from "occupied territory" and appeared over airspace in southern Syria, official news agency SANA said, in reference to Israel. However, there's yet to be confirmation from the Israeli side, which usually doesn't give it even thoughSome of the details were relayed in a Times of Israel report as follows Both the Friday and Saturday waves of strikesFriday's attack was witnessed across Damascus as massive explosions were heard in the vicinity of the capital and anti-air defenses were filmed in action.According to the Times of Israel, Hebrew-language media presented Friday's Israeli attack as a confrontation with Iranian assets inside Syria.Notably Saturday's attack was carried out during the last night of the Eurovision finals song contest hosted in Tel Aviv., in response to Hamas and Islamic Jihad launching a record number of their own rockets in a short period.Some reports have suggested Israel halted its latest Gaza military campaign over fears Eurovision 2019 could have been canceled, damaging Israel's reputation internationally.But, as this weekend's strikes near Damascus suggest.