Over the past several decades, US news media have shifted towards advocacy and emotional appeals, according to a RAND Corporation study. This is sowing discord in American society, award-winning journalist Chris Hedges tells RT.The study , released by RAND earlier this week, cautiously argues that between 1987 and 2017, news content has shifted from event- and context-based reporting to coverage that is "more subjective, relies more heavily on argumentation and advocacy, and includes more emotional appeals."While prime-time cable news shows and online journalism lead the way in this shift, it has been noticed in print journalism as well, the government-funded think tank concluded.The award-winning international correspondent for several major newspapers who now hosts On Contact, a weekly interview show on RT America, Hedges argued that the deterioration of the American media landscape is "far worse" than the RAND report suggests.This has led to the demise of newspapers, both local broadsheets and major powerhouses like the Philadelphia Enquirer.It is difficult to tell apart facts and opinion now, and people believe whatever they want to believe, Hedges explained.When journalism is no longer based on facts, it becomes near impossible for the public to untangle what is true and what is false.