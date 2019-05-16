© AFP / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN



While the plane of the Iranian Foreign Minister was landing at the New Delhi airport for unexpected talks with his Indian counterpart, Indians have been wondering about the timing and purpose of this last-moment scheduled meeting.But as Washington puts pressure on Iranian oil importers, some Indians agree that some issues cannot wait.Last year India, along with seven other nations, received a waiver from Washington which allowed them to import some oil. But earlier this month, the US renewed sanctions and New Delhi had to stop any purchases of Iranian crude.Obviously cheaper prices on Iranian oil, free shipping and 60 days of credit for Indian oil importers don't harm these Iran-sympathising moods.India and Iran also have joint projects like the Chabahar Port, which should promote India's influence in the region. And cutting ties with Tehran could harm this ambition. These ties are apparently close enough for Tehran to try to blackmail or bribe India into cooperation.Whatever Zarif has proposed to India today, one thing is clear for most Indians online: India is going to find itself between a rock and a hard place. The solution they propose? Put Indian interests first.