The 12 months ending in April 2019 were the wettest year-long periodaccording to the monthly U.S. climate summary issued Wednesday by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. Averaged across the contiguous U.S., the total of 36.20" made the period from May 2018 to April 2019 the first year-long span ever to top 36". The old record for any 12-month period was 35.78", from April 2015 to March 2016.Given the fierce drought-related impacts of the 2010s—including multiple deadly wildfire disasters from Tennessee to California—it may seem a bit counterintuitive that the nation has actually been getting wetter overall.