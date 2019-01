© NOAA/NWS, Southeast Regional Climate Center



Over two dozen cities in the East and Midwest had their wettest year on record in 2018, stretching from North Carolina to South Dakota.On Dec. 15, Reagan National Airport's year-to-date precipitation total eclipsed the previous record-wet year in the nation's capital,, since Benjamin Harrison took office as president.After topping the record, they would tack on almost 5 inches of additional rain in the latter half of December.Washington D.C. set a record-wet November, fifth-wettest September, fourth-wettest July and sixth-wettest May, according to National Weather Service records dating to 1871. Only January, March and October were drier than average in 2018 in the nation's capital.As impressive as that record is, Baltimore's BWI Airport topped its previous record-wet year - 62.66 inches in 2003 - in mid-November and crushed that record by over 9 inches.For the first time, over 60 inches of precipitation was measured in a year on the Penn State University campus. Even taking away Florence's rainfall , Wilmington would have had its second-wettest year.According to the National Weather Service, 123.45 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery west-northwest of the town of Jocassee, South Carolina, in 2018.If the measurement is accepted after further review by the State Climate Extremes Committee, it would be the heaviest yearly precipitation total on record for any location in South Carolina.Among the most impressive yearly precipitation surpluses included:Wilmington, North Carolina: 44.79-inch surplusWilliamsport, Pennsylvania: 28.74-inch surplusBeaumont/Port Arthur, Texas: 28.28-inch surplusLouisville, Kentucky: 23.92-inch surplusAthens, Georgia: 22.93-inch surplusNOAA's complete 2018 U.S. report is expected to be issued during the second week of January.Rainfall from Hurricane Florence in mid-September, one of the nation's heaviest rain events on record, played a significant role in these whopping 2018 totals in parts of the Carolinas.A number of heavy rain events - including in Ellicott City, Maryland, in late May and in Pennsylvania's lower Susquehanna Valley in late July - contributed to a waterlogged 2018 in the mid-Atlantic states.