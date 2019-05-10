© Reuters / Mohsin Raza



CCTV footage has emerged showing the suspected suicide bomber and the very moment of the deadly blast that killed 10 and injured over 20 near a Sufi shrine in the city of Lahore.The explosion rocked the second largest city of Pakistan on Wednesday,"Police was the prime target in this attack. We are collecting forensic evidences to ascertain the nature of the blast," deputy inspector general of Lahore police, Ashfaq Khan, said.The moment of the blast was captured on several CCTV cameras and footage emerged some hours after the attack that killed 10 people, including four police officers, and injured at least 23.The videos show a heavily clothed man, dressed in black, approaching the police van moments before the blast. Prior to that, the man was spotted wandering around the location, while holding one of his hands to his chest.The suspect is believed to be, according to Pakistani authorities. The Pakistan-based branch of the Taliban, the Hizbul Ahrar militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack, insisting that it was carried out when there were no civilians near the police.