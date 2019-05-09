© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



President Donald Trump will designate Brazil assays Trump's notification to the Congress.Trump announced the decision in a White House press release on Wednesday. As a non-NATO ally,Seventeen other countries, including Israel, Japan, South Korea and Australia hold equivalent status.Trump also announced back in March that he was "very strongly" considering NATO membership for Brazil, during a visit from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House.NATO leadership is a little cooler towards the idea of Brazilian integration. Secretary-General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg said last week thatNATO is currently made up of 29 full-fledged member states, and a handful of so-called "aspiring members," including Ukraine and Georgia.Bolsonaro rose to power last October as an unabashed admirer of President Trump, and his trip to Washington this year was the right-wing leader's first trip abroad for a bilateral meeting. Since taking office, Bolsonaro has remained a supporter of American foreign policy, following Washington's lead in recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to the country's presidency, and coordinating a politically-loaded humanitarian shipment to Venezuela with the US.