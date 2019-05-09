© Reuters/Simon Dawson



"We need a new treaty with clear sanctions against member states that increase debt, penalties for countries that do not register illegal migrants and wave them through, as well as tough consequences for violations of the rule of law and liberal democracy."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz scolded members of the EU, who are too eager to "cash in" on the bloc's funds, while having large debts. To fix the union, it needs a new treaty altogether, Kurz believes.The bold remarks were made by Austria's chancellor right ahead of the EU leaders summit in Romania, where he is expected to table his proposals. In order to "reserve" the EU,Kurz believes."Many, above all the younger heads of government, know thatKurz told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Thursday. "Various heads of government among the liberals but also within the [conservative] European People's Party have a similar view to me."Kurz did not elaborate on who these like-minded politicians are exactly, while leaders of the EU countries seem to be quite silent about the prospects of any amendments to the bloc's treaty."We are talking here about countries that gladly take our money and are fully prepared to cash in," Kurz stated.While he did not name any country in particular,, given earlier statements by Kurz. Austria has recently clashed with all the aforementioned countries over migrant handling, budget, and rule of law issues, respectively. Kurz said earlier this month:Members of the Parliament convene for one week every month in Strasbourg, France and in Brussels for the other three weeks.While Kurz called for closure of the Strasbourg headquarters, the proposal was firmly opposed to in Paris.Given the cumbersome process of changing the EU treaty, that requires unanimous agreement of all the member states - and even referendums in some countries, it's quite unlikely that Kurz's proposals will flesh out anytime soon. In any case, that definitely won't happen before the upcoming EU Parliament elections, scheduled to take place between May 23 and 26.