snow
© Péter Komka/MTI
On Monday, Hungary experienced unexpectedly cold weather. Even though spring appeared to be well on its way, it suddenly took a step backwards, surprising people with snow. Hungarians haven't experienced May temperatures this low since 1886, the Hungarian Meteorological Service reports.

As seen in the photo above, people traveling near Kékestető suddenly found themselves in the midst of winter again on May 6th.

On the 2nd of March, snowdrops were spotted in the arboretum of Alcsútdoboz, signaling the start of Spring. Considering the sudden change of weather, however, they might've been too early.

Some people, like this man in Kékes, decided to enjoy the snow while they could.

Hungary in May.
© Péter Komka/MTI
Hungary in May.
Dogs, like this one in Bánkút, also needed to keep warm.

snow
© János Vajda/MTI