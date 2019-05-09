Trump Mitch McConnell
© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Trump listens to a question from reporters next to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, March 26, 2019
Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, declared that there were no illicit ties between President Donald Trump and the Russians, asking Democrats to finally move on.

"Case closed," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, highlighting the special counsel's findings of no conspiracy.

He slammed Democrats for "unhinged partisanship" and for "endlessly relitigating a two-and-a-half year-old election result," comparing the situation to the film 'Groundhog Day,' wherein the main character relives the same day over and over again.

"In some corners, special counsel Mueller came to be regarded as something of a secular saint, destined to rescue the country" from Donald Trump, McConnell said, noting the quasi-religious reverence some had for the investigator.

Though the special counsel's final report could find no Russia ties, Democrats in the House and Senate insist they see a full, unredacted version, which they believe could reveal evidence of additional wrongdoing by the president or his staff.

Many Democrats are also pushing for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about his findings, a move the president has resisted.

"Bob Mueller should not testify," Trump tweeted Monday. "No redos for the Dems!"