This is the spectacular moment a woman captured a lighting strike right outside her window. The shocking video was taken by Erica Hite as she filmed a thunderstorm on Sunday in her home in Boynton Beach, Florida.Hite had her camera ready at just the right time to capture the bolt of lightning - which experts said was actually a rare glimpse at an unusual weather phenomena.The National Weather Service in Miami identified the bolt as 'positive lighting,' or a continuous current, which is up to ten times more powerful than a typical flash.Positive lightning makes up less that 5% of all strikes and originates in the upper levels of a cloud, meaning that it must burn through more air on its way to the ground, increasing its charge.The rare flashes are responsible for a large percentage of lightning-related forest fires and power line damage, according to the weather service. In Hite's 12-second video, the glowing bold of electricity can be seen striking a dumpster, crackling like gunfire or fireworks.Hite told the Palm Beach Post: 'It was crazy. Very scary, very loud.' 'It was just at the right place at the right time. I could probably never in my life get something like that again.'Hite captured the wild weather about a week before Florida's rainy season, which officially begins on May 15 in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.