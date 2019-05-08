Andrew C. McCarthyMon, 06 May 2019 16:06 UTC

© Yuri Gripas/Reuters



I. Papadopoulos Knew Nothing about the DNC Emails - and Probably Nothing about Any Emails

II. Papadopoulos Had No Knowledge of Russia's Intentions

Mifsud told Papadopoulos that he had met with high-level Russian government officials during his recent trip to Moscow. Mifsud also said that, on the trip, he learned that the Russians had obtained "dirt" on candidate Hillary Clinton. As Papadopoulos later stated to the FBI, Mifsud said that the "dirt" was in the form of "emails of Clinton," and that they "have thousands of emails."

The State Department and the FBI Distort What Papadopoulos 'Suggested'

the Trump Campaign had received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Investigators approached Papadopoulos for an interview based on his role as a foreign policy advisor to the Trump Campaign and his suggestion to a foreign government representative that Russia had indicated it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to candidate Clinton.

Distorting Papadopoulos's Role to Obscure Reliance on the Steele Dossier