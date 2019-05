© Kobi Gideon/GPO

Creation of a "New Palestine"

Jerusalem as a shared capital

Land lease from Egypt

A leaked document of "main points" from the Trump administration's so-called "deal of the century" was published today by Yisrael Hayom, outlining a plan for a two-state solution that includes the creation of a demilitarized state of "New Palestine,"If the PLO accepts the plan and Hamas or Islamic Jihad in Gaza reject it, the document warns "the U.S. will back Israel to personally harm leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad" in a future escalation, and will hold Hamas' leadership "responsible in another round of violence between Israel and Hamas."The plan goes on to caution, "It is inconceivable that a group of a few dozen will determine the lives of millions of people," which echoes similar sentiments made by Kushner last week.Yisrael Hayom reported the document was shared by officials in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although the newspaper could not confirm the identify of the drafter or authenticate the details of the peace plan. It was published with the caveat "Here's the message. You judge," andMondoweiss was not able to independently verify the accuracy of the document. Some of the line items in the agreement are consistent with previous reporting on unconfirmed line items of the deal.While the plan includes a general framework for final status issues such as borders and Jerusalem, as Kushner said his deal would last week, it also is comprised of specific details for an economic relationship between the proposed Palestinian state and Israel. A toll road in the West Bank, and the Palestinians would pay Israel a sum for providing security.The plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, and cedes all territory held by Israeli settlements and settlement blocs to Israel. Likely, this would mean the plan would annex a majority of Area C of the West Bank, around 62 percent.The Palestinian state will control two international borders with Jordan, likely turning over the Israeli controlled Allenby crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.New Palestine will have a local police force who will be allowed to hold "light weapons." The new Palestinian state will be prevented from forming a military. Israel will be responsible for security for a fee paid by the Palestinian government.Jerusalem will be a shared capital for both Israel and New Palestine. The deal underscores that Jerusalem "will not be divided."Today Jerusalem is home to some 350,000 Palestinian residents who are neither citizens of Israel or West Bank residents, and 550,000 Israelis, including around 200,000 settlers in East Jerusalem.The Palestinians in Jerusalem would become citizens of "New Palestine," but receive the same services as Israeli residents of Jerusalem from the Jerusalem municipality, governed by Israel. The plans says the Palestinian Authority will be responsible for paying the municipality for services, with the exception of schools, which will be run by the Palestinian government.While previous peace accords have agreed to principles of land swaps between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the Trump deal reportedly calls on a lease of territory from Egypt for the creation of an airport and industrial zone."Egypt will lease new land to Palestine for the purpose of establishing an airport for the establishment of factories and commerce, and for agriculture, other than housing," the plan said, "The size of the territories and the price will be determined between the parties through the mediation of the supporting countries."Within one year New Palestine would hold elections where "every Palestinian citizen will be able to stand for election."The agreement notes "all the borders of the Strip will be open to the passage of goods and workers to Israel." Gaza will be accessible to the West Bank through the creation of a land bridge.