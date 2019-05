© Global Look Press / KC McGinnis

John Wight has written for a variety of newspapers and websites, including the Independent, Morning Star, Huffington Post, Counterpunch, London Progressive Journal, and Foreign Policy Journal.

Since announcing her bid for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020, Tulsi Gabbard has been on a one-woman quest to confront America with reality.The harm is measured in an 'official' poverty rate of 12.3 percent, in other words 39.7 million people. It is measured in a homelessness crisis of indictable proportion, affecting over 500,000 people. And it is measured in the fact that as one of the richest countries in the world, tens of millions of its citizens are without healthcare.In his classic work, 'A People's History of the United States', Howard Zinn quotes US historian Marilyn Young, who after the First Gulf War in 1991 pointed out thatIn a field of candidates for the nomination that includes former vice president Joe Biden, veteran congresswoman Elizabeth Warren, and democratic socialist Bernie Sanders,In a recent Facebook post promoting her bid for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, she put her case succinctly: 'Say NO to neocon/neolibs beating their war drums. As Commander-in-Chief, I'll put American people first, END wasteful regime change wars, work to END new cold war/arms race, SERVE the people: healthcare, education, infrastructure & more. Will you join me?'Even prior to announcing her bid for the White House, Tulsi Gabbard had stood as a lone voice of reason when it came to the conflict in Syria. Unlike her detractors, she actually took the trouble and time to visit the country and meet its leader, President Assad. She said of the Syrian president: "Assad is not the enemy of the United States because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States."Bringing things up to date on the attempted coup in Venezuela, inspired by Washington's unhinged neocon-in-chief John Bolton, Gabbard tweeted in January: "The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don't want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs."On relations with Russia, she is a strong advocate of replacing the current policy of sanctions and confrontation with serious diplomacy and normalization, and is committed to ending what she describes as the "New Cold War".Though very much in the minority in opposing US hegemony as being coterminous with human progress and civilization, Tulsi Gabbard's emergence fills a glaring lacuna in a political culture in Washington chronically afflicted with the moral and rabid sickness of an empire that has entered its mad dog days.His name was Henry Wallace , a true progressive who had served as Roosevelt's vice president between 1940 and 1944, before being replaced by Harry Truman. Wallace campaigned for a vision of the rest of the 20th century at the end of the war as the 'Century of the Common Man'. It set him miles apart not from the mass of the American people who'd seen loved ones perish and permanently maimed, physically and psychologically, in the war, but from the arms dealers and war hawks in Washington for whom permanent war was the only road to the Roman peace they believed in.How different history could have been if Henry Wallace rather than Harry S. Truman had been vice president upon the death of Roosevelt at the close of the war in 1945.Writing of Henry Wallace in their 'Untold History of the United States', co-authors Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick included a speech he gave in New York in 1946 on the first anniversary of FDR's death. During the speech, Wallace responded to the sentiments of confrontation with the Soviet Union advocated by Winston Churchill in his infamous 'Iron Curtain speech', delivered in Fulton, Missouri the previous month.Wallace: "A month ago Mr Churchill came out for the Anglo-Saxon century. Four years ago I repudiated the American century. Today I repudiate the Anglo-Saxon century with even greater vigor. The common people of the world will not tolerate a recrudescence of imperialism even under enlightened Anglo-Saxon, atomic bomb auspices. The destiny of the English-speaking world is to serve the world, not dominate it."As in his time, the crucial question in ours revolves around whether America is ready to hear this particular truth - the truth about the real motives and vested interests that are driving US foreign policy and Washington's engagement with the world - and act upon it.