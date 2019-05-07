ukraine bombing
Donald Trump's senior campaign adviser has been slammed for spreading "misinformation" online, after posting a four-year-old video of military action in Ukraine and claiming it was evidence of Hamas rocket launches against Israel.

"650 Rockets being fired into Israel from Gaza in an attempt to overwhelm Israels Iron Dome: 173 intercepts, 4 people killed, and 28 wounded," Katrina Pierson wrote in a tweet, with a video showing a barrage of rockets fired into the sky.

While Pierson wanted to attack Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who defended Palestinians during a recent confrontation with Israel, she was immediately slammed online for spearheading a false narrative. The video she posted, the twiteratti pointed out, actually came from Ukraine and was recorded in 2015 at the height of the conflict in Donbass.



People were quick to point to the original video titled "Ukraine War in Donbass Launch BM 21 Grad Rocket System."

Pierson is "peddling disinformation to attack an American congresswoman," Twitter user Paula Chertok said. "NOT Gaza rockets into Israel."

"What is your response to faking a video? Do you condemn yourself?" one online enthusiast wanted to know.


"Didn't know Gaza annexed Ukraine," another of the twitteratti noted after watching the feed, as other accused her of being a "propagandist."



But, despite being called out for her fake news narrative, Pierson carried on retweeting the video with a message to Democratic party presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden.

"Someone should ask @JoeBiden if he knows where the billions of dollars that the Obama/Biden administration gave to the illegitimate government of Iran went?" she said in a tweet.

"Maybe stop showing a 2015 video from Ukraine. In case you don't know Ukraine is located far away from Gaza. The propaganda from these Trump cultists is ridiculous. Gaslighting central," one of the comments read, while others called on Twitter to ban her from the microblog.




Twitter has so far failed to act on the online users' concerns while Biden has chosen to steer clear from comment (so far).

In case someone is wondering what Rep. Omar had to say on the Gazan-Israeli flareup, the Somali- American said what any anti-war activist would say: "How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?"


"The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace," Omar added.