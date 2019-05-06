Venezuela is seeking closer cooperation with Moscow and Beijing with a view to creating a new system of banking transactions to dodge US financial sanctions, according to the country's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza."We are looking for alternative ways of cooperating with Russia, China and other friendly nations in order to evade the American blockade," Arreaza said during a press conference at the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow.Earlier this year, the White House introduced economic and financial restrictions against Venezuela. The penalties, which included cutting the country's access to US dollars, target the its mining sector and sales of crude, which are crucial for the struggling Venezuelan economy. Oil revenues account for about 98 percent of its export earnings.Arreaza expressed hopes that Russia would boost oil imports from Venezuela and raise investments into the country's oil sector."We expect Russia to increase investment in oil production and are waiting for new joint ventures. We will provide Russia with all the necessary conditions for investing in Venezuela."