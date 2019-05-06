The Grayzone's Anya Parampil sat down for an exclusive interview with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza during a recent trip to New York City, getting his reaction to news that the Trump Administration imposed sanctions targeting him personally.
Arreaza said he was not surprised by the move, which coincided with his announcement at the United Nations that Venezuela will lead a campaign to demonstrate the devastating impact US sanctions have had on the country.
Parampil and Arreaza also discussed recent developments regarding Venezuela at the Organization of American States (OAS), US efforts to bribe Maduro officials into supporting its coup, and his recent trip to Syria.
About the Author:
Anya Parampil is a Washington, DC based journalist. She previously hosted a daily progressive afternoon news program called In Question on RT America. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on the ground reports from the Korean peninsula and Palestine.