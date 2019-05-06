Mig-21 fighter
© REUTERS/Stringer
Mig-21 fighter takes off from base near Al Sidra oil port, Ras Lanuf.
Media outlets earlier reported that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had ordered Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to chase and destroy enemy troops. The Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) are conducting airstrikes on targets in Tripoli, LNA operation headquarters' press service reported.

The LNA also said that it had destroyed the Government of National Accord's operational headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that according to a tape published by Haftar's spokesman on Sunday, the field marshal said that Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, which starts this Monday in Libya, was a month of holy war.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 Libya has been divided into two parts - the internationally recognised GNA headed by Fayez Sarraj in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Haftar in the east of the country.