muscat, oman
Emirati spies arrested by Omani authorities were allegedly directed by the UAE vice president and prime minister themselves, according to the newspaper that broke the story.

An extensive UAE espionage cell in Oman was recently dismantled by authorities in Muscat, the Lebanese daily Al Akhbar newspaper reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

According to the media outlet, Omani authorities obtained information allowing them to expose the identities of all members of the spy ring, as well as the names of the companies cooperating with them, subsequently arresting the group's members.

The newspaper also claimed that it was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE's vice president and prime minister, who directed the spy network, creating considerable tension between Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

In 2011, Oman announced that it had dismantled an Emirati spy ring "targeting the government and the military" of the country, with an unnamed security official explaining that the spy cell "gathered information on the sultanate's military, security and economy, in return for large sums of money from Emirati security services", according to Press TV.