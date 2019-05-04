© Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images



(1) concerning the nature, preparation, or use of any code, cipher, or cryptographic system of the United States or any foreign government; or



(2) concerning the design, construction, use, maintenance, or repair of any device, apparatus, or appliance used or prepared or planned for use by the United States ...or



(3) concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States or any foreign government; or



(4) obtained by the processes of communication intelligence . . .

Unlike other laws, this is a "simple liability" law. Motivation, context, identity, matter not at all.(a) Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, . . . any classified information-On December 9 and 10, 2016, the New York Times and the Washington Post independentlyhad told them that, based on intercepted communications, the intelligence agencies agreed that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee to help Donald Trump win the election.A flood of subsequent stories also cited allegations by "senior intelligence officials" that "intercepted communications" and "intercepted calls" showed that "members of Donald J. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election."There is no clearer instance of what the governing law is, of how it was violated, and of the punishment that this incurs.Consequently, there isNor is there any doubt as to who at least two of these "senior intelligence officials" are:Beginning in January 2017, Brennan and Clapper made essentially the same statements on national television. The only possible excuse - that their allegations were lies - is irrelevant becauseThis is true, and that revelation isThe reasons no prosecutions have followed should be plain enough.They have a great many friends in the U.S Justice Department. From the top down, the Trump Administration has been filled by much smaller people. Loud words aside, the president has kowtowed to the intelligence agencies in every way imaginable. No prominent Republican has chosen to challenge the de facto privileged relationship between Democrats in the intelligence agencies and the media.And so, Brennan and Clapper continue as living proof that the United States has a dual system of justice. The example of their impunity speaks louder than any speech, and reassures their leftist successors in the intelligence agencies that their channel to the Times and Post is as safe as ever.Politics is not responsible for the non-application of Section 798 to Brendan and Clapper. It is difficult to imagine that the public would not approve massively the straightforward application to prominent men of a law that is so unambiguous, which is the foundation of arguably the main part of U.S intelligence, and which has been applied countless times to ordinary people.What we see is that those in the upper echelons of American life, whether they call themselves Republicans or Democrats,The refusal to apply Section 798 to Brennan and Clapper - the fact that they are free men - is simply the most obvious manifestation of the fact that we have a ruling class, that it is coherent, and that