Iran's petroleum minister said Thursday that his country will respond to any threats by fellow OPEC member states."Iran is an OPEC member just for its interests and if certain OPEC members want to threaten and endanger Iran, Iran will not refrain from responding to them," Bijan Zangeneh told Shana after a meeting with the visiting OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo in Tehran.He said: "I told Mr Barkindo that."Zangeneh said he exchanged views with Barkindo about the "oil market, challenges as well as the fragility of the market".