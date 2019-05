© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev



Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets could be sold to Turkey if Ankara's F-35 deal with the US fails, the chief of a Russian state tech corporation said as Washington halts plane deliveries following the S-400 standoff.Sukhoi's "fifth-generation Russian fighter jets [Su-57s] have outstanding qualities, and show promise for export," Sergey Chemezov, head of a Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate, Rostec, told Anadolu on Thursday.Moscow is "ready to cooperate" if Ankara shows interest in purchasing the Russian planes, he added.Washington initially agreed to sell Ankara 100 of its F-35 fighter jets, produced by Lockheed Martin and valued at $100 million each, but later halted delivery.Ankara, being a F-35 key buyer, is also manufacturing parts for the aircraft and has invested $1.25 billion to date in the project. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that the whole F-35 program is "bound to collapse" without Turkish input.Meanwhile, Chemezov said Russia is set to complete its S-400 deliveries, under the 2017 deal, by the end of this year and suggested that Turkey may be interested in the new-generation S-500 system which would be "without equal throughout the world."