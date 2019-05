© REUTERS / Stringer

The Pentagon, whose military installations abroad dwarf those of China, is deeply worried about Beijing conspiring to build up such facilities across the world in order to protect the global One Belt, One Road project.The Chinese military is hastily working to project power overseas, the US Department of Defense warned in a comprehensive report to Congress. Rising global ambitions have increasingly propelled China's military "to think about how it will operate beyond China's borders and its immediate periphery," the paper alleges but Pentagon analysts believe they are eyeing others, possibly in Pakistan, the Middle East or Western Pacific. China's projects such as the 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) "will probably drive military overseas basing through a perceived need to provide security for OBOR projects."Authors of the publication also voiced concerns that Beijing's "more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure would allow China to project and sustain military power at greater distances."China, along with Russia, has been named one of America's greatest military challenges. It's unsurprising that the Pentagon's report minced no words to blame Beijing for using "coercion"and employing "tactics short of armed conflict."The US Navy sent two warships, the USS William P. Lawrence and the USS Stethem, through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. There was no immediate reaction from Beijing, although observers warned that the incursion risked adding fuel to mounting tension around Taiwan - one of flashpoints in the US-China relationship.