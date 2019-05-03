© Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins



Madrid won't hand opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez to the Venezuelan authorities, but he'll be prevented from continuing his struggle from within the walls of the Spanish embassy in Caracas, Spanish FM Josep Borrell promised."Spain will not permit its embassy to be converted into a center of political activity by Mr Lopez, or anyone else," Borrell said on the sidelines of a summit in the Lebanese capital Beirut."Lopez has not asked for political asylum because, according to our legislation, for that you must request it while on Spanish territory," Borrell added.Lopez was released from house arrest on Tuesday by a group of rogue military officers, who said they acted on a pardon issued by Guaido. However, his return to the political scene was cut short as the coup failed.Lopez first fled to the Chilean embassy in capital Caracas, but then asked for permission to relocate to the residence of the Spanish ambassador to Venezuela, Jesus Silva Fernandez. It was swiftly granted.Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero explained the switch on Twitter by saying that it was a "personal decision" by Lopez and his wife, who were "of Spanish descent."Lopez's father, Leopoldo Lopez Sr., is a politician in Spain who is running for a seat in the European Parliament later in May. He's been actively promoting the cause of the Venezuelan opposition in Spain and the EU.