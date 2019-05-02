© Reuters / Eduardo Munoz

A guest on a Fox News show took to Twitter to refute the network's summary of his interview, which had falsely stated that he'd said that Russia was storing nuclear weapons in Venezuela.After Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, the network summarized his appearance with a noticeably misleading headline.During the broadcast, Carlson and Diaz-Balart discussed at length the geopolitical implications of the ongoing situation in Venezuela, after the failed US-backed coup attempt by Juan Guaido to oust President Nicolás Maduro.On Wednesday, Diaz-Balart tweeted clarification of his comments, that, while he believed Russia posed a threat, Fox had misinterpreted his words.As of now, the Fox story summarizing his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight is still up with the click-bait headline and without correction. And it looks like for other outlets the story was too good to set those boring facts straight.