Puppet Masters
'I wasn't saying that Russia hides NUKES' - Congressman Diaz-Balart rebuts Fox News' synopsis of his interview with Tucker Carlson
RT
Thu, 02 May 2019 19:08 UTC
After Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, the network summarized his appearance with a noticeably misleading headline.
During the broadcast, Carlson and Diaz-Balart discussed at length the geopolitical implications of the ongoing situation in Venezuela, after the failed US-backed coup attempt by Juan Guaido to oust President Nicolás Maduro.
The Florida representative offered all the expected hawkish exaggerations, of the potential threats emanating from alleged Russian and Chinese involvement in Caracas, and even of the presence of Iran and Hezbollah.
However, Fox's web editors took his statements one step further, subtly manipulating his words to imply that Diaz-Balart believed with certainty that Moscow had placed nuclear missiles in the South American country.
On Wednesday, Diaz-Balart tweeted clarification of his comments, that, while he believed Russia posed a threat, Fox had misinterpreted his words.
As of now, the Fox story summarizing his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight is still up with the click-bait headline and without correction. And it looks like for other outlets the story was too good to set those boring facts straight.
( No Comments )
- Over 5 inches of snow in parts of Michigan on first day of May
- Water found in samples from asteroid Itokawa
Water found in samples from asteroid Itokawa
'Pro-democracy protesters' set a man on fire because he wouldn't renounce his support for President Maduro's government - Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2017
