The United States hit President Nicolas Maduro's government with crippling sanctions, targeting the country's oil industry and banking sector in a bid to force him out, but economists say these measures have had a terrible impact on the local population.US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has lashed out at Donald Trump's point man for Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, and argued that the sanctions Washington slapped on Venezuela's government aren't in the US' own interests." Omar, a Democratic representative from Minnesota, said in an interview with Democracy Now!."The congresswoman also hit out at Elliot Abrams, a veteran diplomat who was appointed US special envoy for Venezuela in late January to oversee the US response to the deepening political crisis in the Bolivarian republic.In February, Omar grilled Abrams at a House hearing over his checkered career in the Reagan and Bush administrations.Back then, Abrams falsely denied that the Reagan administration was involved in arming the Contras, a right-wing rebel group which sought to topple the social Nicaragua government, through profits from secret arms sales to Iran in violation of US regulations.Omar said:She recalled a conversation with former US state secretary Madeleine Albright about how some of the sanctions the US introduces against adversarial governments have "devastating effects" on the people rather than the governments."And she concurred with me that many of the sanctions that we impose ultimately lead to devastations and we are seeing it now in Venezuela-and ultimately lead to having severe problems in that country, which doesn't stabilize life for the people, and certainly puts us here in the United States at risk," she remarked.In the interview, Omar several times cited world-renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs. He recently blamed US sanctions against Nicolas Maduro's government for reducing the availability of food and medicine while aiding the spread diseases, resulting in the death of some 40,000 Venezuelans.Sachs' report also branded the US economic sanctions against Venezuela illegal under international law because constitute collective punishment.