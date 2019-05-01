© Sputnik

The journalist was filming the demonstrations from the centre of the unrest on her mobile phone. In a bid to disperse the protesters, the police started using batons.The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on France to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack on a RIA Novosti correspondent during May Day riots in Paris, saying that the use of violence was unacceptable.," the ministry said in a statement.RIA Novosti correspondent in Paris Viktoriya Ivanova was hit with a baton by the police while covering the unrest during May Day demonstrations in the French capital on Saturday."I was taken away by volunteer medics who asked me whether I needed help. The helmet rescued me from serious injuries, but my arm hurts," Ivanova said.France's Yellow Vests protesters took to the streets of Paris on 1 May, along with labour unions, pensioners, students and other citizens to celebrate International Workers' Day.The yellow vests rallies first began in France in November 2018 over planned hikes in fuel taxes. Later the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation. However, protesters continued to gather for rallies across France every weekend to express their discontent with the government's policies.