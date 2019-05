A team of five French amateur astrophotographers has captured a gorgeous 204-megapixel, 1,060-hour photo of the Large Magellanic Cloud. The Lowell Observatory reports that the team, which goes by the name " Ciel Austral " (which translates to "Southern Sky"), captured thousands of photos between July 2017 and February 2019 and stitched them together to create this eye-popping ultra-high-resolution photoYou can download the 14400×14200-pixel, 80.8-megabyte JPEG here The astrophotographers own and operate a remotely-controlled observatory in Chile, and a 160mm refracting telescope was used to capture the roughly 4,000 photos over 1,060 hours of cumulative exposure. A total of 620 gigabytes of data was captured for creating the resulting photo.The LMC is visible as a faint "cloud" in the night sky when viewed from dark sights.Oh, and the Milky Way is expected to collide with the LMC in just 2.4 billion years.To see a larger version of this image, and others like it, click here