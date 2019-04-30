© AM New York



DEFYING LAWMAKERS

The lawsuit represents a new front in Trump's battle to stop the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives from probing the Republican president, his family, his businesses and his administration after Special Counsel Robert Mueller finished his inquiry into Russia's role in the 2016 election.Deutsche Bank has long been one of the main banks for Trump's real estate empire, while the president's ties to Capital One were not immediately clear.In the complaint, Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, and the Trump Organization"The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family," the complaint said. The lawsuit also accused Democratic leaders of hoping to "stumble upon something they can expose publicly and use as a political tool against the President."Only the banks were named as defendants.Capital One was not immediately available for comment.Lawyers for the plaintiffs were not immediately available for comment.Trump has aggressively sought to defy congressional oversight of his administration since Democrats took control of the House in January,Representative Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, and Representative Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the lawsuit is part of Trump's "unprecedented stonewalling" of congressional oversight."As a private businessman, Trump routinely used his well-known litigiousness and the threat of lawsuits to intimidate others, but he will find that Congress will not be deterred from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities," they said in a statement.Trump and his administration also are resisting other House subpoenas including requests for the president's personal and business tax returns, while the White House has sought to block current and former administration officials from cooperating with House investigators.Trump, who is seeking re-election next year, has said he intends to defy efforts by congressional Democrats to look into his affairs, including possible dealings with Russia, adding thatIn the complaint, the plaintiffs saidDeutsche Bank stood almost alone in extending credit and managing money for Trump before he became president, as other banks avoided him because of his poor track record in paying back loans.The German lender has extended a substantial amount of capital to the Trump Organization in the past decade, according to documents and media reports.A 2017 financial disclosure form showed that Trump had at least $130 million of liabilities to Deutsche Bank. In March, the New York Times detailed other financial relationships, including more than $2 billion of property loans and private banking services.Mueller's report detailed extensive contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia and described the campaign's expectation of benefiting from Moscow's actions, but did not conclude there was a criminal conspiracy.