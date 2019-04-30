© picture alliance/AP/H. Jamali

'Disgrace'

But some lawmakers have accused the German government of turning a blind eye to Saudi's brutal campaign in Yemen.Germany will continue to train soldiers from Saudi Arabia despite its brutal military campaign in Yemen, reported German news agency dpa on Monday.The training was part of an agreement made in 2016 during an official visit by German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.Last year, Germany imposed a temporary halt on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the assassination of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi diplomatic building. However, it has lifted restrictions on certain components following French and British pressure.Berlin also cited the four-year-old Yemen war when suspending arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The conflict triggered whatChristian Blex, an opposition state lawmaker for the far-right Alternative for Germany, criticized the military cooperation in a tweet, saying: "[Angela] Merkel, [Heiko] Maas, von der Leyen -referring to the German chancellor, foreign minister and defense minister, respectively.While Germany approved markedly fewer arms exports in 2018, exports to Saudi Arabia and Turkey surged, in part due to deals that had been inked years earlier.