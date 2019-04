© National Archives



We should expect in 2050 the Russians will still be at it still.

The 'Russian meddling' conspiracy theory was hatched by Democrats in 2016 as a way to defeat Donald Trump. Now the Trump administration is invoking it to justify massive military spending, spying, coups and censorship.Secretary of State - and former CIA director - Mike Pompeo is the latest Trump administration official to reaffirm what has become an article of faith in the Swamp of Washington, DC."Of course the Russians interfered" in the 2016 election, Pompeo told the audience at an event on Monday, hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) )and The Hill."It goes without saying they were a threat to our elections in 1974, they interfered in our elections in the '80s," he added. "The fact that this town seemed shocked by the fact the Russians don't care for us - in that case the Soviet Union - I find stunning."Having declared his faith in the dogma of "Russian meddling," in the very next breath Pompeo denounced the "dossiers" filled with unconfirmed information. This was clearly a reference to the so-called "Steele dossier," a dodgy document compiled by a British spy working for a firm paid by Hillary Clinton's campaign through the DNC, and used as a basis for much of 'Russiagate.'FBI chief Christopher Wray sang from the same hymnal at another CFR event on Friday, declaring that Russia uses "social media, fake news, propaganda, false personas, et cetera, to spin us up."Russian intelligence agencies seek to "pit us against each other, sow divisiveness, discord, undermine Americans' faith in democracy," Wray added.A careful observer of 'Russiagate' accusations might notice that the original claim - that Russians hacked Democrat party computers and John Podesta's emails - has morphed into vague-but-still-sinister accusations of "meddling with our democracy" and "sowing discord." Much like Wray and Pompeo, Mueller's report asserted Russian hacking, but never proved it : to the sorrow of all prosecutors everywhere, indictments don't actually count as evidence.The practical effect of the visit, even skeptical US historians admit, was that Britain and France did not dare side with the Confederacy, enabling Abraham Lincoln's administration to fight the war till victory. Ah, but that was then, and this is now.