Puppet Masters
Reports: President Xi loves Game of Thrones, says 'it shouldn't be template for international relations'
RT
Tue, 30 Apr 2019 10:10 UTC
HBO's fantasy drama, based on 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin, is as much a smash hit in China as anywhere else around the globe, despite local viewers being shown an edited version with less sex and violence.
With the show in its final season, it appears that even the Chinese leader has been unable to resist the phenomenon. However, due to his extremely busy schedule, Xi has a special - even more condensed - cut of the show prepared for him, an unnamed government official told South China Morning Post. "We call it the diamond version," he said.
The Chinese leader recently showed his affection for GOT in public, telling his aides and foreign guests at a Beijing meeting that "we must all make sure the world we live in does not descend into the chaotic warring seven kingdoms of Westeros," the source recalled.
Luckily, Xi has Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang to discuss the latest episodes with, as Li has apparently been watching too. The premier mentioned Game of Thrones during a recent summit in Dubrovnik - the ancient Croatian port town that served as the set for King's Landing, the capital of Westeros, in the American show.
"While [Game of Thrones] is reaching its end, the new round of 16+1 [Central and Eastern European countries + China] cooperation is beginning... because this is not a 'game,' but a reflection of win-win cooperation," Li said.
Curiously, George R. R. Martin's books, which describe a medieval society (plus magic and dragons), mention the eastern empire of Yi Ti, ruled by god-emperors and clearly inspired by Imperial China. This land was never visited by the Game of Thrones characters on TV. One has to wonder, could the enthusiasm of top Chinese officials see the country's Ministry of Culture sponsoring a Yi Ti-based spinoff of the cult show?
Since Maher is against guns.... I'd be happy to provide a finger to pull the trigger. It'd be my service to better mankind.
The dirty democrats feel the noose tightening..... yet they continue to waste time and money. Instead of dealing with the crisis of illegal...
and obviously, the Russians would say this: "Equipment of St-Petersburg" instead of that: "оборудование санкт-петербурга" ?
Bloody city folk! If this happened in my neck of the woods, I guarantee the majority of parents would be putting in orders... School Jumper £12...
Oh yes. The Owls Are Not What They Seem.