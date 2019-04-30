© Johannes Plenio

A total of 19 cattle have been struck dead by lightning at Paul Akura in Dambai, in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.Richard Saeyire, owner of the animals said he found them dead in rows with several calves injured after a rainstorm accompanied by lightning.He told the Ghana News Agency that he buried a few of the cattle, each, priced at about GHC2,000.00, and gave the rest to some community members as meat.Mr Dasiavor Jacob, the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said the organization was yet to receive a formal report from the farmer to offer him any assistance.