The scale and sophistication of the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka suggested the involvement of an external group such as Islamic State, the U.S. ambassador said on Wednesday as the death toll jumped to 359.

On Tuesday, video emerged of the suspected ringleader of the attacks and seven followers, their faces obscured by scarves, swearing allegiance to the Islamic State and its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Islamic State also issued a formal communique asserting responsibility for the attacks, which it said targeted Christians and "coalition countries."

leaves Washington and its partners as the prime suspects behind Sri Lanka's tragic terrorist attack

DIA Admitted West Sought "Salafist Principality" in Eastern Syria

If the situation unravels there is the possibility of establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist principality in eastern Syria (Hasaka and Der Zor), and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime, which is considered the strategic depth of the Shia expansion (Iraq and Iran).

The West, Gulf countries, and Turkey support the opposition; while Russia, China, and Iran support the regime.

Washington's "Salafist Principality" vs China

The president of the Philippines has promised to dismantle the nation's 65-year military alliance with the United States, warning Washington not to treat the nation "like a doormat".



Rodrigo Duterte has ordered 28 annual military exercises with US forces to be halted and an ongoing US-Philippines amphibious beach landing exercise to be the last in his six-year presidency.



"This year would be the last," said Mr Duterte, referring to military exercises involving the US in a speech on Friday in southern Davao city.

"For as long as I am there, do not treat us like a doormat because you'll be sorry for it. I will not speak with you. I can always go to China."

The following year, beginning in May 2017, ISIS terrorists suddenly appeared, overrunning the city of Marawi.

The United States has gained a forward base for its Pacific Air Force in the Philippines despite President Rodrigo Duterte's rhetoric against the country's oldest security ally and former colonial master and his pivot to China.

The forward deployment of US air assets in the Philippines is important in light of the increasing tension between Washington and Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway where about $3 trillion of seaborne goods pass every year and where China has constructed man-made islands and begun installing military structures, including possible missile sites.

ISIS is the New Al Qaeda

Asked about the Saudi-funded spread of Wahhabism, the austere faith that is dominant in the kingdom and that some have accused of being a source of global terrorism, Mohammed said that investments in mosques and madrassas overseas were rooted in the Cold War, when allies asked Saudi Arabia to use its resources to prevent inroads in Muslim countries by the Soviet Union.

admitted pattern of Washington's use of extremism to fight and coerce wherever its standing armies cannot afford to intervene and a degree of "plausible deniability" is desired.