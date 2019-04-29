© Chance Yeh/Getty Imagesy



In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday,on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.The letter says the footnote includeswith then-Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, failing to provide the full context.-- all while impugning Mr. Rtskhiladze's character," according to his attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Bolden's letter provides a fuller version of the texts. While adding more information, the messages probably won't settle speculation about possible tapes. Rtskhiladze, who had business dealings with Trump, said in an interview Wednesday thato mean he'd seen and destroyed compromising tapes of Trump, when he was only conveying a rumor.Peter Carr, a Justice Department spokesman, declined to comment. Cohen didn't respond to messages seeking comment.Rtskhiladze said he's agreed to voluntarily testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the coming weeks after receiving a written request from the committee's chairman, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff.The footnote disclosed part of a text from Rtskhiladze to Cohen on Oct. 30, 2016, and, after Mueller's report was released, prompted more questions than answers.In his texts, Rtskhiladze tells Cohen:But in the footnote,becauseaccording to the letter to Barr.which shows Rtskhiladze didn't have direct knowledge of the rumor involving the tapes, the letter says."It's not something I took action on," Rtskhiladze said in the interview. "It was not a fact, just a stupid rumor."Cohen then asks, "Tapes of what?"Rtskhiladze responds, "Not sure of the content but person in Moscow was bragging had tapes from Russia trip. Will try to dial you tomorrow but wanted to be aware. I'm sure it's not a big deal but there are lots of stupid people."Cohen says, "You have no idea."Rtskhiladze responds, "I do trust me."Rtskhiladze said the full exchange of his texts with Cohen shows he was only communicating a rumor a friend had overheard at a Moscow party. He said his friend, whom he declined to identify, called to alert him about the rumor because of Rtskhiladze's business dealings with Trump.Plans for the tower were on hold until Trump announced he was pulling out of the project in January 2017 just before he entered the White House.The texts between Rtskhiladze and Cohen came a few weeks after an Access Hollywood video was released showing Trump talking about kissing and groping women without their consent, leading to speculation there were more compromising tapes to emerge. But it was before a dossier of unverified allegations about Trump and his campaign, compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, was published.The most titillating allegation in the Steele dossier was that Trump hired prostitutes to perform a sexual act during a 2013 visit to Moscow. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegation. Still, the possible existence of compromising tapes of Trump, while he was in Moscow to attend the Miss Universe Pageant, has been the subject of fierce speculation ever since Mueller began his investigation.the letter says. In fact, he is from thebut moved in 1991 to the U.S. and"The mere suggestion that Mr. Rtskhiladze is cavorting with Russian associates belittles his personal integrity and identity, tarnishes his reputation and impedes his ability to do business in his native country," the letter said. Rtskhiladze said he has nothing against Russians.